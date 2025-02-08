FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allakos Decreased by Analyst

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Allakos Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Allakos by 14.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,370,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 685,623 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Allakos by 45.9% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 510,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Allakos by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 794,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.