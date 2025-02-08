Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on enCore Energy FY2024 Earnings

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

enCore Energy stock opened at C$4.15 on Thursday. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$766.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$124,426.08. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

