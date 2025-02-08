3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $3.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3D Systems

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

In other news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 60,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Down 8.4 %

DDD stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $581.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.63. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 117.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.