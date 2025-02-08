Brokerages Set Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Target Price at $11.40

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVPH. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVPH opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

