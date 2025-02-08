Analysts Set Expectations for CATX FY2024 Earnings

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $136,688.89. This trade represents a 28.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,006.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $186,416. This trade represents a 35.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,570 shares of company stock valued at $256,789 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

