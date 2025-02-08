National Bank Financial Estimates Ero Copper FY2024 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

ERO opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Ero Copper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

