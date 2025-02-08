FY2024 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Cut by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

HBM opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 248,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,396,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 684,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 333,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

