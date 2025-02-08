FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lifted by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

