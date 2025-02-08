Stifel Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for OR Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OR. TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.