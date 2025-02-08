Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTS. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE VTS opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. The trade was a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

