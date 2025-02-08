Stifel Canada Decreases Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.06). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$201.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.81. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$140.67 and a 52 week high of C$203.98. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
