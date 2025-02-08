Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.69 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

SSL stock opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

