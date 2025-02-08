FY2024 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Issued By Stifel Canada

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.
IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
See Also
