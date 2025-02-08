FY2024 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Issued By Stifel Canada

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMG

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.