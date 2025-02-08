What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:MRG FY2024 Earnings?

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morguard North American in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Morguard North American’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

