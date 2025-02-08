Wellgistics Health (WGRX) to Raise $4 Million in IPO

Wellgistics Health (WGRX) plans to raise $4 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 900,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$5.50 per share.

Craft Capital and D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Wellgistics Health provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services. We are focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. For more information about us, see the sections entitled â€?Managementâ€™s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation of Wellgistics Health, Inc.â€? beginning on page 51 of this prospectus, â€?Managementâ€™s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation of Wellgistics LLCâ€? beginning on page 56 of this prospectus, and â€?Businessâ€? beginning on page 63 of this prospectus. In January 2023 and May 2023, Wellgistics Health entered into separate definitive agreements with the owners of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC, respectively, whereby Wellgistics Health would acquire all of the respective outstanding membership interests of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC. In June 2024, Wellgistics Health and Wood Sage entered into an amended and revised definitive agreement and closed on the Wood Sage Acquisition, thereby making Wood Sage a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. In connection with the Wood Sage Acquisition, Wellgistics Health acquired Wood Sageâ€™s two operating subsidiaries, APSâ€”a pharmaceutical technology hubâ€”and CSPâ€”a retail community specialty pharmacy. On August 30, 2024, Wellgistics Health closed on the Wellgistics Acquisition, thereby making Wellgistics LLCâ€”a company focused on wholesale operations including the distribution and fulfillment of certain pharmaceutical medications to a network of independent pharmacies meant to improve market access to and patient outcomes regarding the medicationsâ€”a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. As such, Wellgistics Health currently exists as a holding company with Wood Sage as a directly held intermediate holding company subsidiary, APS and CSP as indirect operating subsidiaries, and Wellgistics LLC as a direct operating subsidiary. “.

Wellgistics Health was founded in 2022 and has employees. The company is located at 3000 Bayport Drive Suite 950 Tampa, FL 33607 844-203-6092 and can be reached via phone at (844)-203-6092.

