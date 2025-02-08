Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 30988872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

