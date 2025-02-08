CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 59864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 88,216 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

