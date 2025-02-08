Investors Buy Large Volume of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 23,699 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 15,658 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $87,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,985,103.32. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

