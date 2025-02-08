C3.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 144,455 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the average daily volume of 74,127 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,395,398.30. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,090,552 shares of company stock valued at $41,475,697. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AI stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $45.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

