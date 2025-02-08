Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 890,421 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the average daily volume of 96,205 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,768 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after buying an additional 3,106,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after buying an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

