Teladoc Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 56,595 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 307% compared to the typical volume of 13,903 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 8.4 %

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,364,000. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 76,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 201,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

