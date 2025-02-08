Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,144 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 302% compared to the average volume of 4,012 put options.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

