Traders Purchase High Volume of United States Steel Call Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 170,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 168% compared to the typical volume of 63,775 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

X stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

