Traders Purchase Large Volume of Philip Morris International Call Options (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,524 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $144.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

