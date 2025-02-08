International Business Machines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 66,764 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,299 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.53.

IBM stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

