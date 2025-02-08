Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $33.92. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 30,880 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

