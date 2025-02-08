Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.10, but opened at $80.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 14,133 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare
In other news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
