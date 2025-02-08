Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $25.62. Acadian Asset Management shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 6,931 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7,606.72%.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

About Acadian Asset Management

The stock has a market cap of $942.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

