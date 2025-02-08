Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $317.01, but opened at $287.09. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $294.10, with a volume of 164,413 shares changing hands.

The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.15.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

