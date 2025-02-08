Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $38.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 309,435 shares.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $288,291.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,685. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $56,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

