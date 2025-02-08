Onsemi (ON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Onsemi to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

