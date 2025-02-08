Onsemi (ON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Onsemi to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Onsemi Stock Performance
Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.