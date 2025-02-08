Trimble (TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $945.36 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

