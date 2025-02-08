Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $158.61.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.