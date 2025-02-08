Amkor Technology (AMKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.