Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $469.32 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

