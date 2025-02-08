Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cincinnati Financial Price Performance
Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $105.75 and a twelve month high of $161.74.
Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.
Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
