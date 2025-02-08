Beyond Air (XAIR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 227.29% and a negative net margin of 2,369.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

