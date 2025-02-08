Harmonic (HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $212.45 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

