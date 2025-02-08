RGC Resources (RGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.18. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.20.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.