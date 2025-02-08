Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -108.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

