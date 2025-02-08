Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,764,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,709,000.60. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

