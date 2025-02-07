Caprock Group LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,236,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $150.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $413,954.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

