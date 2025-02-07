TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,292.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,100.86 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

