Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,859 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 881.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after buying an additional 319,335 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.00 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,562,510. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

