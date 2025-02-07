Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is First Dallas Securities Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

