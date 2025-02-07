Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

