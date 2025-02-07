Patron Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 30,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.