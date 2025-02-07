Trust Point Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 327.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,705,000 after buying an additional 236,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after buying an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arista Networks by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,660,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,228,000 after acquiring an additional 492,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,289.82. The trade was a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
