Trust Point Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

