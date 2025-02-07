Fiduciary Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

